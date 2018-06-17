Short Interest in Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Rises By 80.4%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,943,892 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 37,672,176 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,349,109 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 3,809.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

