Short Interest in General Electric (GE) Rises By 5.5%

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,492,546 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 138,843,622 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,957,486 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

General Electric opened at $13.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. General Electric has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $135,000. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

