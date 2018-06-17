Short Interest in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Drops By 7.7%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,511,796 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 7,056,069 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Standard Ventures from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. 3,059,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,723. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth $8,536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

