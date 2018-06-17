IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,612,819 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 5,694,958 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,677,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IAMGOLD traded down $0.11, reaching $5.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 6,910,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,525. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.62.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 652,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 228,586 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 787,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Desjardins downgraded IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

