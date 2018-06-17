ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,133,932 shares, a decrease of 4.5% from the April 30th total of 3,281,161 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,678 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 261,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,054. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

