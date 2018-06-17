Short Interest in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Decreases By 42.8%

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 967,899 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 15th total of 1,692,698 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,587,331 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd alerts:

SHY opened at $83.24 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $1,477.38 and a 52-week high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This is an increase from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.