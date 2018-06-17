Short Interest in iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (EWW) Rises By 42.3%

iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (NYSEARCA:EWW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,342,990 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 7,968,506 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 127,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 89,570 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

