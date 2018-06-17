Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,299,711 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 15,565,133 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,763,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 78,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 251.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 228,370 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 209,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,795,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,356,000 after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

