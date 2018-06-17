Short Interest in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Declines By 0.6%

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,876,222 shares, a decrease of 0.6% from the April 30th total of 3,901,135 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration traded down $0.02, hitting $0.46, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 162,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,111. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Company Profile

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Itetemia gold deposit located in the Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

