Show (SHOW) Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Show has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Show has a market cap of $0.00 and $553,001.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Show token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00139511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012869 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008462 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014220 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000511 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Show (SHOW) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin. Show’s official website is www.show.one.

Show can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Show should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Show using one of the exchanges listed above.

