Siemens Healthineers (SHL) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. equinet set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.51 ($41.29).

Siemens Healthineers traded up €0.33 ($0.38), hitting €36.21 ($42.10), during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,328 shares.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products and services.

