Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.21

News headlines about Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.3813387129433 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals opened at $16.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.12.

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 24,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $459,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Harris sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $117,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,146 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.