Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a medical dermatology and aesthetics company. It provides products for inflammatory skin diseases, tissue injury and unwanted light-pigmented hair reduction. The company operates primarily in the United States and Italy. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Westlake Village, United States. “

Get Sienna Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals opened at $16.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $328.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). equities research analysts anticipate that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Harris sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $117,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 24,429 shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $459,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,146. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 408,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 71,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of topical products in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus or itch associated with psoriasis, as well as for psoriasis; and SNA-125, a topical janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.