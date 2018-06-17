Signature Bank (SBNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.70. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.88 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $192.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

SBNY opened at $128.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,610,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,989,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

