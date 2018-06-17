Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,555.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.52.

Shares of Chevron opened at $124.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $17,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,178,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,880. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

