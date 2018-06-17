Silence Therapeutics (SLN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st.

Silence Therapeutics opened at GBX 142.25 ($1.89) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 71.88 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.75 ($3.39).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing Atu027, a drug candidate that is in Phase IIa study for use in the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as various GalNAc-siRNA candidates for use in the treatment of iron overload disorders, acromegaly, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

