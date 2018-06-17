Silgan (SLGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “For 2018, Silgan Holdings expects that its adjusted earnings per share will be $2.03-$2.13, reflecting 26% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. It expects improvement in sales and operating income across all its three segments. For second-quarter 2018, Silgan Holdings guides adjusted earnings per share of 50-54 cents, reflecting 49% increase at the mid-point. This increase is primarily a result of the inclusion of the Dispensing Systems operation. The company expects solid top-line growth for the business in the near future. Improvement in capital expenditures and lower effective tax rate will also drive growth. However, Silgan Holdings’ results will be impacted by ongoing plan of inventories reduction and increase in debt. Recent tariff on steel and aluminum prices will also hurt its margin performance. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry to which it belongs to, over the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Silgan stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Silgan has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.34 million. Silgan had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,367 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $146,197.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $780,450. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,994.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,301,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,355 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,409,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 549,657 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,768,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,979,000 after purchasing an additional 323,252 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,377,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,606,000 after purchasing an additional 257,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

