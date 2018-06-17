SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SilverBow Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.076306729302 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $26.43 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.57). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

