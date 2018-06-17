Pivotal Research Increases Sirius XM (SIRI) Price Target to $7.75

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $7.05 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIRI. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Sirius XM traded up $0.20, reaching $7.58, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 29,512,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788,728. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Frear sold 725,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $4,758,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,508,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 97,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $619,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,305,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,055.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,036,624 shares of company stock worth $13,638,877. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,612,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657,090 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,824,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449,602 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,534,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,210,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

