Sizmek (NASDAQ:SZMK) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Sizmek (NASDAQ:SZMK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sizmek earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.52380739845 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SZMK remained flat at $$3.90 on Friday. Sizmek has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Sizmek Company Profile

Sizmek Inc (Sizmek) is an open ad management company. The Company operates an independent online advertisement campaign management and distribution platform. The Company helps advertisers, agencies and publishers engage with consumers across multiple online media channels (mobile, display, video and social).

