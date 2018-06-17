SkinCoin Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $10,221.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00599171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00262407 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00047413 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00094957 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

