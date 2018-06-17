Matthieu Pigasse Buys 74 Shares of Sky Plc (SKY) Stock

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) insider Matthieu Pigasse acquired 74 shares of SKY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.97) per share, with a total value of £999 ($1,330.05).

Matthieu Pigasse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 27th, Matthieu Pigasse acquired 167 shares of SKY stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,365 ($18.17) per share, with a total value of £2,279.55 ($3,034.95).

SKY traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,337 ($17.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,000. Sky Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.35).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) target price on SKY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SKY from GBX 1,150 ($15.31) to GBX 1,250 ($16.64) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered SKY to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.64) to GBX 1,330 ($17.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,312.90 ($17.48).

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

