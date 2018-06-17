Matthieu Pigasse Buys 74 Shares of Sky Plc (SKY) Stock

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) insider Matthieu Pigasse acquired 74 shares of SKY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.97) per share, with a total value of £999 ($1,330.05).

Matthieu Pigasse also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 27th, Matthieu Pigasse acquired 167 shares of SKY stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,365 ($18.17) per share, with a total value of £2,279.55 ($3,034.95).

SKY traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,337 ($17.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,000. Sky Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.35).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.97) target price on SKY and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SKY in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SKY from GBX 1,150 ($15.31) to GBX 1,250 ($16.64) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered SKY to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.64) to GBX 1,330 ($17.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,312.90 ($17.48).

About SKY

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SKY (LON:SKY)

