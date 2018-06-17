First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,464 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $892,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions opened at $102.70 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.02 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.