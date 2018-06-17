SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will report $215.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.32 million to $216.45 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $279.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $865.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $863.93 million to $867.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $882.13 million to $885.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.10). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.55. 401,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,816. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $89.46 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 139,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 52,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.