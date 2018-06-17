Insider Selling: Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) SVP Sells 9,914 Shares of Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Kiwan Kim sold 9,914 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $445,634.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiwan Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 23rd, Kiwan Kim sold 13,333 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $535,186.62.

On Friday, March 23rd, Kiwan Kim sold 46,738 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,304,650.78.

Shares of Smart Global opened at $42.05 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $929.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 1,166,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Smart Global by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

