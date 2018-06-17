Smart Money Group LLC Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,353,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $135,027,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $130,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.51.

AbbVie traded up $0.82, reaching $99.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 20,806,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,191,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

