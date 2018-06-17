SmartCoin Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $193,790.00 and $114.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.01488000 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007460 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014001 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019479 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 24,630,732 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.