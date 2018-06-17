Smartsheet (SMAR) Research Coverage Started at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

SMAR stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,878. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 500,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

