Smithfield Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics opened at $111.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.72.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $6,504,653.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,975.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $173,622.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,667 shares of company stock worth $24,706,706. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

