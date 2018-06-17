Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 91,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,863,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 962,759 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,528,000 after purchasing an additional 615,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $4,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vetr cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.52 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.