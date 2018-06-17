Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Snap (SNAP) Share Price

Headlines about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Snap earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6425282591571 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Shares of Snap traded up $0.15, hitting $14.02, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 27,423,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,360,836. Snap has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -2.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a negative net margin of 179.04%. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.31) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $104,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,978 in the last quarter.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.