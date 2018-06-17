Soarcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61,389.00 (CRYPTO:SOAR)

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. Soarcoin has a market cap of $17.09 million and $61,389.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soarcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Soarcoin has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00586734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00262226 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00048053 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00094230 BTC.

About Soarcoin

Soarcoin was first traded on March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,077,533,090 tokens. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soarcoin is soarlabs.org.

Buying and Selling Soarcoin

Soarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

