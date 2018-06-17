Dairy Crest Group (DCG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 530 at Societe Generale

Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 610 ($8.12) to GBX 530 ($7.06) in a research note released on Thursday, June 7th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCG. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 680 ($9.05) to GBX 650 ($8.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.72) price target on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 580 ($7.72) price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 600 ($7.99) to GBX 550 ($7.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dairy Crest Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 578.33 ($7.70).

LON:DCG opened at GBX 501.50 ($6.68) on Thursday. Dairy Crest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 503 ($6.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 654 ($8.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 16.30 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Dairy Crest Group’s previous dividend of $6.30.

Dairy Crest Group Company Profile

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

