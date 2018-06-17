Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a report issued on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cfra set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.19 ($54.88).

Societe Generale traded up €0.42 ($0.49), hitting €45.19 ($52.55), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Societe Generale has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($48.70) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($60.77).

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

