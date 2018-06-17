Sohu.com Inc (SOHU) Receives $58.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SOHU shares. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Sohu.com news, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon acquired 96,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $2,944,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,819,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,262,777. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Zhang acquired 128,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $3,982,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 491,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,492,387. 21.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,344. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.20. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.26 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 29.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

