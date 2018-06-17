Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $47.45. Approximately 3,602,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 995,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $57.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of -0.53.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.38 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $333,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $1,580,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,674 shares of company stock worth $32,029,479 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

