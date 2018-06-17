Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) versus Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Financial Review

Cactus (NYSE: WHD) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cactus and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 1 9 0 2.90 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cactus currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.97%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Cactus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.1% of Cactus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cactus and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $341.19 million 6.90 $66.54 million $1,258.36 0.02 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $67.39 million 11.15 $7.30 million $0.48 33.10

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure. Cactus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 10.28% 13.49% 11.43%

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Cactus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites. It also provides real-time inventory management solutions for proppant mining, rail shipping, and transloading operations. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, as well as oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

