Soma Price Reaches $0.20 (CRYPTO:SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Soma has a market cap of $1.13 million and $35,581.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Soma has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00040387 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00373758 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000829 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000483 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003155 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001463 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,671,397 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.