BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Given News Impact Rating of -0.20

Media stories about BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves earned a news impact score of -0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 20,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,232. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax and Florida intangible property tax. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

