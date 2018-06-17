Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vedanta (VEDL) Stock Price

Media stories about Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vedanta earned a daily sentiment score of -0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8027692135678 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Vedanta traded down $0.21, hitting $13.87, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,356,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,225. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vedanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

