Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AdvanSix (ASIX) Share Price

Media headlines about AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AdvanSix earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.8851340243235 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AdvanSix traded up $0.24, hitting $40.77, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 223,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.38. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.45 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,976. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $149,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

