Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nantkwest (NK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nantkwest earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.7449410302786 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nantkwest traded down $0.14, reaching $3.11, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 667,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Nantkwest has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $242.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Several analysts have commented on NK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nantkwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other Nantkwest news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $110,828.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 237,368 shares of company stock worth $925,876 over the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

