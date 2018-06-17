AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.7609278723331 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. traded up $0.01, reaching $12.55, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,559. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

There is no company description available for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund.

