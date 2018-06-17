AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AMERCO earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4221981702251 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $361.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $317.42 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.29). AMERCO had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a ?do-it-yourself' moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

