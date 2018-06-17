Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Share Price

News stories about Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clean Harbors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8888427176626 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Clean Harbors opened at $53.03 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $749.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,518 shares of company stock worth $7,606,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

