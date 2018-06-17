Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CNB Financial (CCNE) Share Price

Media coverage about CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNB Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.7060791876751 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CNB Financial opened at $31.02 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

CCNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,157.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

