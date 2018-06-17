Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (BLX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.5190228955143 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

NYSE BLX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.63. 127,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million. equities analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

