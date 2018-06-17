Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.04

News coverage about Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Idera Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0699153989735 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $1.70 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,117.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.70%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

