ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ImmunoGen earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9051753963631 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of ImmunoGen traded down $0.48, reaching $10.01, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 5,479,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.74. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In related news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

