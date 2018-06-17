Playags (NYSE:AGS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Playags (NYSE:AGS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Playags earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4008765298988 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AGS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,613. Playags has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. equities analysts expect that Playags will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

